Boeing Strike: New Offer Put to Vote Amidst Tensions

Boeing workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company. The proposal promises a 38% wage increase over four years, a slight improvement over last week's rejected offer.

Approximately 33,000 union members have been on strike for seven weeks, effectively shutting down the production of Boeing's airplanes, including the 737 Max. The strike erupted on September 13 after 94% of the voting workers dismissed a previous offer.

The union initially demanded a 40% raise over three years and the restoration of traditional pension plans. While wages are under negotiation, Boeing remains firm on its stance against rehiring older pension schemes, especially for those hired post-January 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)