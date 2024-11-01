Boeing Strike: New Offer Put to Vote Amidst Tensions
Boeing factory workers, represented by their union, will vote on a new contract offering a wage increase of 38% over four years. This follows seven weeks of strike action that halted production due to previous rejections of the company's offers. Pension restoration remains a significant sticking point.
Boeing workers, represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, will vote Monday on a new contract offer from the company. The proposal promises a 38% wage increase over four years, a slight improvement over last week's rejected offer.
Approximately 33,000 union members have been on strike for seven weeks, effectively shutting down the production of Boeing's airplanes, including the 737 Max. The strike erupted on September 13 after 94% of the voting workers dismissed a previous offer.
The union initially demanded a 40% raise over three years and the restoration of traditional pension plans. While wages are under negotiation, Boeing remains firm on its stance against rehiring older pension schemes, especially for those hired post-January 2014.
