U.N. Panel Confirms Systematic Torture by Russian Forces in Ukraine

A U.N.-backed investigation has confirmed that Russian forces systematically employed torture against Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, constituting war crimes and crimes against humanity. The findings, shared by the independent commission led by Erik Møse, reveal coordinated torture practices across occupied Ukrainian territories and in Russian detention centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 01-11-2024 05:09 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 05:09 IST
In a shocking revelation, a U.N.-backed panel has confirmed Russia's systematic use of torture on Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, dubbing it a crime against humanity. Erik Møse, head of the independent commission, disclosed detailed accounts of torture in occupied Ukrainian regions and Russian facilities.

The commission's extensive investigation centers around reports from 41 detention facilities in Ukraine and Russia. Møse emphasized the overwhelming evidence of torture as part of a coordinated state policy. Russian authorities allegedly encouraged and oversaw these practices without taking corrective measures.

The findings reveal a grim picture of harsh detention conditions, with widespread sexual violence, brutal 'admission procedures,' and severe interrogations documented against detainees. The commission is now prepared to support prosecutorial bodies with evidence of the systematic brutality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

