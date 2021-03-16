Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Google has updated the Drive mobile app for Android, allowing users to view their most important tasks - all from within the app. The updated notifications center will not only help users save time but also make it easier to keep track of things to do from within the app.

"Today, many people rely on email to keep track of important activity on their files in Google Workspace. At times, this may include searching your inbox, setting up filters, or addressing unrelated and urgent emails," Google wrote in a blog post.

Advertisement

With this new update, you can:

See all your notifications in one place, even without device notifications enabled

Choose filters to control the types of notifications you get

Delete and dismiss notifications you don't want

Take actions like share files directly from notifications

Show more file information directly from the notification

Image Credit: Google

To access the new notification center, head over to Priority or Home in the Google Drive mobile app for Android and tap on the 'Notifications' tab on the top part of the screen. All available notifications will be here, even if you don't opt-in to device notifications.

The update is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and will be available to all users with Google Drive Android v.2021.08 or newer.