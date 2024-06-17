Torrential Rains and Landslides Devastate Fujian Province

Torrential rain triggered landslides in China's Fujian province, killing four people and leaving two missing, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

Downpours in Wuping county since Sunday afternoon have caused 378 homes to collapse and prompted authorities to launch an emergency flood response. Fujian provincial meteorological bureau classified the storms as "extreme events," CCTV reported. Over the past few days, heavy rain has inundated the province, breaking a historical record in Wuping county. Economic losses in the county totalled 415 million yuan ($57.19 million), state media reported.

Many parts of southern China have been impacted by rains over the past few days, with many localities issuing flood warnings and advisories. In Jiangxi province from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, the average rainfall was 24 mm, with 288 weather stations in 56 counties recording considerable precipitation, state media said.

In Chongqing, the torrential rain caused water levels of five rivers to rise by 1 to 3 meters, according to CCTV. ($1 = 7.2559 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)