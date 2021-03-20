Lenovo announces new tablet with Google Play, over 3.6M NOOK eBooks

Left Menu

The NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet comes with Google Assistant, Kids Space from Google, a new kids mode featuring apps, books and videos and FM radio. It is also equipped with cameras on both front and rear side, Bluetooth dual audio speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 20-03-2021 07:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 07:16 IST
NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet designed by Lenovo.

Lenovo, in partnership with Barnes & Noble, Inc., the largest retail bookseller in the United States, has launched a new NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet that comes with Google Play, NOOK eBooks, Kids Space from Google and sound by Dolby Atmos, among others.

The NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet is priced at USD129.99 and will be available for purchase in the U.S. stores and online in early April 2021 via Barnes & Noble's official website.

Design and Display

The new NOOK tablet comes with a full metal body and a 10.1-inch HD IPS display that offers an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The TUV Rheinland-certified tablet weighs just 420 g (0.9 lbs).

Performance and battery life

Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core processor featuring an up-to-2.3 GHz main frequency and boots Android OS. It offers 32GB of onboard storage with the option to further expand it via a microSD card.

The NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge. Further, with Google Play, users can get access to millions of Android apps, games, movies, songs and more and they also get a vast library of eBooks including more than a million titles under USD4.99

Others

The NOOK 10-inch HD Tablet comes with Google Assistant, Kids Space from Google, a new kids mode featuring apps, books and videos and FM radio. It is also equipped with cameras on both front and rear side, Bluetooth dual audio speakers powered by Dolby Atmos, a MicroSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

