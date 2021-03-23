Left Menu

Updated search operators in Google Drive make it easier to find shared files

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 14:14 IST
Google has updated search operators in Drive to make it easier for users to find files shared with others while collaborating in Google Workspace.

In addition to adding some new search operators, Google has also changed the behaviour of some existing search operators including:

  • "from:" It will now return files shared with you by the specified email address. Previously, it would have returned files owned by that email address.
  • "to:" It will now return files that you have shared with the specified email address. Previously, it would have returned all files that the email address had permissions to view, comment, or edit.
  • "owner:" This option returns files owned by a specific person or email address. Though there is no change to this operator, you can use it to return the results you would previously have used the "from:" operator for

Google noted that searches for from: and to: will not return files that were shared prior to February 2021.

Image Credit: Google

The new search operator includes:

  • "sharedwith:" The new search operator will return files that the specified email address owns or has permission to view, comment or edit.

"These updates to our search operators will enable more specific searches to find files shared with you and by you, and will help you find those files more quickly using more memorable details about the file," Google said.

The updates to search operator behaviour in Google Drive are gradually rolling out to Rapid Release and Scheduled Release Domains and will be available to all Google Workspace customers, and G Suite Basic and Business customers.

