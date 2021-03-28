Left Menu

Cycling-WADA investigating UKAD after British rider's 2010 test: reports

"Some of the information provided to WADA on this is of significant concern," a WADA spokesperson said. "We have asked our independent Intelligence and Investigations Department to look into this matter and to contact UKAD to seek further information." UKAD said it could not comment on individual test results but would be open to working with WADA if it required any further information. "Sometimes amounts of a 'threshold substance' can be reported by the laboratory in a negative sample which are found to be below the threshold where an investigation is required," a spokesperson told British media.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is investigating UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) for allowing British Cycling to conduct its own probe after a sample provided by one of its riders contained traces of a banned anabolic steroid, British media reported. A British rider's sample from an out-of-competition test in late 2010 was reported to have contained irregular levels of nandrolone.

Nandrolone is known as a "threshold substance", where the amount found in a sample needs to be above certain thresholds to trigger action by an anti-doping organisation. Rather than UKAD undertaking the investigation itself as dictated by the WADA Code, the agency alerted British Cycling, who conducted its own internal investigation, the reports said.

"Sometimes amounts of a 'threshold substance' can be reported by the laboratory in a negative sample which is found to be below the threshold where an investigation is required," a spokesperson told British media. "These are trace amounts and can sometimes occur in the body naturally. The guidance from WADA is that these trace findings may be used to help to decide who gets tested and when in the future, but does not automatically lead to an investigation.

"We work within the WADA framework and are always happy to work with them if they ever require any further information from us on any of our activities."

