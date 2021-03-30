Left Menu

MIDC's IT infra faces ransomware attack

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:29 IST
MIDC's IT infra faces ransomware attack

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Tuesday said there was a ''ransomware attack'' on its information technology systems earlier this month.

However, no ransom amount was directly mentioned in the ransom note, a statement from the body entrusted with getting industrial growth in the state said.

Maharashtra is one of the most industrialised states in the country and is in the top league when it comes to getting investments. The attack comes within weeks of reports claiming Chinese actors had resulted in shutting down electricity systems, which eventually led to a complete electricity shutdown in the financial capital in September 2020.

The statement said the ransomware attack was discovered on March 21, after its applications went down at 0230 hrs.

''The ransomware 'SYNack' impacted the applications and database servers hosted on Cloud DC and DR (ESDS) and local servers hosted at MIDC HQ in Mumbai by encrypting the data stored in these servers,'' the statement said.

The malware had infected some desktop personal computers across different office locations of MIDC, it said. The attackers had attached a ransom note giving details of the attack and the steps to approach them for decryption of data, it added.

However, the corporation did not respond to the steps being mentioned in the message and instead a team of experts was deployed to rectify the problem, officials said.

As an immediate measure, MIDC systems were disconnected from the network to contain the spread of the virus, it said.

Several steps were taken to control the spread of virus and minimise the impact in consultation with the cyber security experts, the statement said.

The restoration process was started on the same day, and customer facing portals such as single-window clearance (SWC), MIDC website, BPAMS have been made live already after applying due security checks, it said.

Other applications like such as enterprise resource planning, water billing system, iIntegrated file management system (IFMS) will be made live by Wednesday.

A top police official said Cyber Crime Police station at BKC is looking into the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

Google and T-Mobile announce multi-year collaboration for enhanced Android services

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman councillor threatens self-immolation inside North Delhi civic body House: Mayor

An Independent woman councillor on Tuesday threatened to immolate herself inside the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NDMC House during its proceedings alleging unfair treatment, its mayor said.North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash, in whose prese...

'Begging for his life': Teen who took viral Floyd video cries at ex-officer's trial

The Minneapolis teenager whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvins deadly arrest of George Floyd sparked worldwide protests began weeping as she was shown an image from the video at the former policemans murder trial on Tuesday. Prosecutors h...

U.S. lawmakers press Big Tech for internal research on kids' mental health

Four Republican U.S. lawmakers requested on Tuesday that Facebook Inc, Twitter Inc and Alphabet Incs Google turn over any studies they have done on how their services affect childrens mental health.The request follows a joint hearing last w...

Golf-Resurgent Spieth 'in a better place' ahead of Masters

Jordan Spieth may be in the midst of a lengthy victory drought but the former world number one has shown recent flashes of major championship form and finally feels invigorated ahead of next weeks Masters.While Spieth, whose last triumph ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021