MIDC's IT infra faces ransomware attack

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Tuesday said there was a ''ransomware attack'' on its information technology systems earlier this month.

However, no ransom amount was directly mentioned in the ransom note, a statement from the body entrusted with getting industrial growth in the state said.

Maharashtra is one of the most industrialised states in the country and is in the top league when it comes to getting investments. The attack comes within weeks of reports claiming Chinese actors had resulted in shutting down electricity systems, which eventually led to a complete electricity shutdown in the financial capital in September 2020.

The statement said the ransomware attack was discovered on March 21, after its applications went down at 0230 hrs.

''The ransomware 'SYNack' impacted the applications and database servers hosted on Cloud DC and DR (ESDS) and local servers hosted at MIDC HQ in Mumbai by encrypting the data stored in these servers,'' the statement said.

The malware had infected some desktop personal computers across different office locations of MIDC, it said. The attackers had attached a ransom note giving details of the attack and the steps to approach them for decryption of data, it added.

However, the corporation did not respond to the steps being mentioned in the message and instead a team of experts was deployed to rectify the problem, officials said.

As an immediate measure, MIDC systems were disconnected from the network to contain the spread of the virus, it said.

Several steps were taken to control the spread of virus and minimise the impact in consultation with the cyber security experts, the statement said.

The restoration process was started on the same day, and customer facing portals such as single-window clearance (SWC), MIDC website, BPAMS have been made live already after applying due security checks, it said.

Other applications like such as enterprise resource planning, water billing system, iIntegrated file management system (IFMS) will be made live by Wednesday.

A top police official said Cyber Crime Police station at BKC is looking into the matter.

