IBM partners with Celonis and Red Hat on intelligent business execution

The IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and Celonis partnership will initially focus on four key areas- advanced end-to-end consulting expertise, Embed in IBM Garage, Business process outsourcing and Industry-specific intelligent workflows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-04-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 14:59 IST
Representative image

IBM has partnered with Celonis and Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, to help businesses shift from analog to intelligent business execution with an open, hybrid cloud approach, the company said in a joint press release on Thursday.

The global strategic partnership will help accelerate the adoption of the Celonis Execution Management System (EMS) that sits on top of core enterprise systems like Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management, pulls real-time data from them, and applies process intelligence to help identify and unlock execution capacity across a business.

Celonis EMS provides a set of instruments, applications, and developer studio and platform capabilities to help companies manage every facet of execution management - from analytics to strategy and planning, management, actions and automation.

The IBM Global Business Services (GBS) and Celonis partnership will initially focus on four key areas- advanced end-to-end consulting expertise, Embed in IBM Garage, Business process outsourcing and Industry-specific intelligent workflows.

"The bottom line is our clients are looking to accelerate the transformation of their workflows and make them more intelligent. Through this powerful new global strategic partnership with Celonis, we're adding to IBM's suite of technology capabilities to unlock value and help propel our clients' growth and innovation," said Mark Foster, Senior Vice President, IBM Services.

In addition, Celonis is embracing an open hybrid cloud strategy using Red Hat OpenShift to deliver a new level of flexibility and agility for its customers in where they deploy Celonis' software. The Red Hat OpenShift technology will also enable speed, security and scalability.

Commenting on the partnership, Dave Farrell, general manager, Global Strategic Alliances, Red Hat, said, "The collaboration between our three companies gets at the heart of what we often talk to customers about: how can they transform to enable new innovation and choice while maintaining consistency and the ability to scale."

