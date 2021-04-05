Integrated Health Information Platform to track 33 diseases launched by Vardhan

Left Menu

An advanced system for disease surveillance which will track 33 diseases, upgrading from 18 ailments earlier, and ensure near-real-time data digitally mode was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday.The Integrated Health Information Platform IHIP which is the next generation highly refined version of the current Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme IDSP was virtually launched in presence of Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat attended the event virtually.We have started a new chapter in Indias public health trajectory.

An advanced system for disease surveillance which will track 33 diseases, upgrading from 18 ailments earlier, and ensure near-real-time data digitally mode was launched by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday.

The Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) which is the next generation highly refined version of the current Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) was virtually launched in presence of Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat attended the event virtually.

''We have started a new chapter in India's public health trajectory. India is the first country in the world to adopt such an advanced disease surveillance system,'' Vardhan was quoted as saying in the health ministry statement.

''The new version of IHIP will house data entry and management for India's disease surveillance program. In addition to tracking 33 diseases now, as compared to the earlier 18 diseases, it shall ensure near-real-time data in digital mode, having done away with the paper-mode of working,'' he said.

Terming this as the world's biggest online disease surveillance platform, he said it is in sync with the National Digital Health Mission and fully compatible with the other digital information systems presently being used in India.

The refined IHIP will help in a big way in real-time data collection, aggregation and further analysis of data that will aid and enable evidence-based policy making, the health minister explained.

IHIP will provide health information system developed for real time, case-based information, integrated analytics, advanced visualization capability. It will provide analyzed reports on mobile or other electronic devices, the ministry said.

Moreover, outbreak investigation activities can be initiated and monitored electronically. It can easily be integrated with other ongoing surveillance programme, while having the feature of addition of special surveillance modulee.

Vardhan stated that such an advanced digital platform for scouting the earliest signs of disease spread in the smallest of villages and blocks in the country will immensely help in nipping in the bud any potential outbreak or epidemic.

He further observed the platform is a success story of the 'Make in India' initiative and a step towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of 'Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat' (self-reliant and healthy India).

''Accurate, reliable and timely information is crucial for a country such as India which has a population of 1.35 billion,'' the health minister pointed out.

Terming this a historic day not only for India but also for global public health, Dr Roderico Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, said this refined digital surveillance platform will help in providing and connecting data and in moving towards 'one-health' approach.

