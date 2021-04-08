LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Following the announcement to exit from the mobile industry, LG has assured that all its premium smartphones will get up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.

The three OS update guarantee is applicable to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later - including G series, V series, LG VELVET, LG Wing - while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series phones will receive two OS updates, depending on Google's distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.

In an official statement released on Thursday, LG said that it will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter of 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.

Customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory, the company said, adding that service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.

LG's official German website mentions that LG Velvet 5G, LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will receive the Android 11 OS update by the fourth quarter of this year. Here's the roll-out timeline:

LG Velvet 5G (LMG900EM) - April 2021

LG G8X (LMG850EM) - Q3 2021

LG Velvet 4G (LMG910EM) - until Q4 2021

LG G8S (LMG810EA) - until Q4 2021

LG WING (LMF100EMW) - until Q4 2021

LG K52 (LMK520EMW) - until Q4 2021

LG K42 (LMK420EMW) - until Q4 2021

In addition, the company will provide the Android 12 update for certain LG phones.

Earlier this week, the South Korean technology giant made an announcement that it will be exiting the mobile phone business by the end of July 2021 in order to focus on growth sectors such as electric vehicle (EV) components, connected devices, artificial intelligence (AI) solution, smart homes, robotics, among others.