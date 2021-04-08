Left Menu

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

The three OS update guarantee is applicable to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later - including G series, V series, LG VELVET, LG Wing - while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series phones will receive two OS updates, depending on Google's distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 08-04-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 08:50 IST
LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models
In an official statement released on Thursday, LG said that it will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter of 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners. Image Credit: T-Mobile

Following the announcement to exit from the mobile industry, LG has assured that all its premium smartphones will get up to three iterations of Android operating system updates from the year of purchase.

The three OS update guarantee is applicable to LG premium phones released in 2019 and later - including G series, V series, LG VELVET, LG Wing - while certain 2020 models such as LG Stylo and K series phones will receive two OS updates, depending on Google's distribution schedule as well as other factors such as device performance and compatibility.

In an official statement released on Thursday, LG said that it will continue to manufacture phones through the second quarter of 2021 to meet contractual obligations to carriers and partners.

Customers can still purchase LG mobile phones currently in inventory, the company said, adding that service support and security software updates will continue to be provided for a period of time for certain devices.

LG's official German website mentions that LG Velvet 5G, LG G8X, LG Velvet 4G, LG G8S, LG WING, LG K52 and LG K42 will receive the Android 11 OS update by the fourth quarter of this year. Here's the roll-out timeline:

  • LG Velvet 5G (LMG900EM) - April 2021
  • LG G8X (LMG850EM) - Q3 2021
  • LG Velvet 4G (LMG910EM) - until Q4 2021
  • LG G8S (LMG810EA) - until Q4 2021
  • LG WING (LMF100EMW) - until Q4 2021
  • LG K52 (LMK520EMW) - until Q4 2021
  • LG K42 (LMK420EMW) - until Q4 2021

In addition, the company will provide the Android 12 update for certain LG phones.

Earlier this week, the South Korean technology giant made an announcement that it will be exiting the mobile phone business by the end of July 2021 in order to focus on growth sectors such as electric vehicle (EV) components, connected devices, artificial intelligence (AI) solution, smart homes, robotics, among others.

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making. In a letter to the participants of t...

Warwickshire completes Vihari signing, Indian likely to play next week

Warwickshire have completed the signing of Hanuma Vihari and the English county side on Thursday said the India all-rounder is likely to feature in the early part of the championship, after undergoing six days of quarantine.Warwickshire is ...

Iyer undergoes successful shoulder injury, says 'will be back in no time'

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday informed that he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be back in no time. Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last months India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder ...

Africa Oil & Power announces launch of AES: Equatorial Guinea 2021 report

Africa Oil Power is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its Africa Energy Series AES Equatorial Guinea 2021 investment report and documentary, as part of a multimedia campaign set to champion the domestic energy sector and shape the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021