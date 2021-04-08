Left Menu

April Intel Partner Connect 2021 event to be held virtually: Details Inside!

The Intel Partner Connect provides access to Intel's executive leadership, subject matter experts and information on product priorities and key technology trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 08-04-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 10:20 IST
April Intel Partner Connect 2021 event to be held virtually: Details Inside!
The April event will provide Intel Partner Alliance members to interact with the industry's premier ecosystem for creating innovative solutions to empower businesses to grow faster and drive global progress that enriches lives.

Tech giant Intel will host its Partner Connect event virtually from April 20 to April 22. This will be the first of three Intel Partner Connect events that will be held in 2021.

The Intel Partner Connect provides access to Intel's executive leadership, subject matter experts and information on product priorities and key technology trends.

The April event will provide Intel Partner Alliance members to interact with the industry's premier ecosystem for creating innovative solutions to empower businesses to grow faster and drive global progress that enriches lives.

The event will include executive sessions with Intel leaders, and breakout sessions for participants to connect with Intel and sponsoring partners and gain insights into how technology is shaping the future.

"Intel believes 2021 will bring incredible business opportunity for partners. At April's Intel Partner Connect, participants will learn how to demonstrate excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth, marketing and more. The event aims to empower businesses to grow faster to drive global progress that enriches lives," Intel said on Wednesday.

Here's the complete schedule for the April Intel Partner Connect 2021 virtual event:

  • EMEA: 9:30 a.m. – 15:15 CEST, Tuesday, April 20, 2021
  • Asia: 12:30 p.m. – 18:00 HKT, Wednesday, April 21, 2021
  • Americas: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PDT, Thursday, April 22, 2021

Registrations for the April Intel Partner Connect 2021 event are now open.

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cut the debt of poor countries, Pope tells IMF, World Bank

Pope Francis has told world financial chiefs that poor countries hit by the economic impact of the coronavirus need to have their debt burden reduced and be given a greater say in global decision making. In a letter to the participants of t...

Warwickshire completes Vihari signing, Indian likely to play next week

Warwickshire have completed the signing of Hanuma Vihari and the English county side on Thursday said the India all-rounder is likely to feature in the early part of the championship, after undergoing six days of quarantine.Warwickshire is ...

Iyer undergoes successful shoulder injury, says 'will be back in no time'

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Thursday informed that he underwent successful surgery on his shoulder and will be back in no time. Iyer had picked up a shoulder injury during last months India-England ODI series. He had injured the shoulder ...

Africa Oil & Power announces launch of AES: Equatorial Guinea 2021 report

Africa Oil Power is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its Africa Energy Series AES Equatorial Guinea 2021 investment report and documentary, as part of a multimedia campaign set to champion the domestic energy sector and shape the W...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021