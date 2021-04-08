April Intel Partner Connect 2021 event to be held virtually: Details Inside!

Tech giant Intel will host its Partner Connect event virtually from April 20 to April 22. This will be the first of three Intel Partner Connect events that will be held in 2021.

The Intel Partner Connect provides access to Intel's executive leadership, subject matter experts and information on product priorities and key technology trends.

The April event will provide Intel Partner Alliance members to interact with the industry's premier ecosystem for creating innovative solutions to empower businesses to grow faster and drive global progress that enriches lives.

The event will include executive sessions with Intel leaders, and breakout sessions for participants to connect with Intel and sponsoring partners and gain insights into how technology is shaping the future.

"Intel believes 2021 will bring incredible business opportunity for partners. At April's Intel Partner Connect, participants will learn how to demonstrate excellence in technology innovation, go-to-market strategizing, sales growth, marketing and more. The event aims to empower businesses to grow faster to drive global progress that enriches lives," Intel said on Wednesday.

Here's the complete schedule for the April Intel Partner Connect 2021 virtual event:

EMEA: 9:30 a.m. – 15:15 CEST, Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Asia: 12:30 p.m. – 18:00 HKT, Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Americas: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. PDT, Thursday, April 22, 2021

Registrations for the April Intel Partner Connect 2021 event are now open.