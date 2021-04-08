Left Menu

Spotify's 'Hey Spotify' feature speaks back, rolling out to few users

ANI | Stockholm | Updated: 08-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Just like 'Hey Siri', 'Hey Google', the Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify, has rolled out its own 'Hey Spotify' feature to some of its users. According to Mashable India, the one of its kind 'Hey Spotify' feature has started rolling out to some of its users on Android, by showing up through a pop message. On the off chance that a user taps on it, he will be incited to allow Spotify to record sound on his gadget.

After that, one will have the option to conjure Spotify with phrases such as, 'Hey Spotify, play Peaches." However, the feature can be turned off and on in the application's settings, where one can likewise choose the voice Spotify element to enable it to speak back.

Spotify began testing this element a year ago, however, it was simply accessible to a little subset of its users and according to Mashable India, it doesn't appear to be globally available yet. Spotify, as of now, has a voice search option in the US, which permits users to give voice orders. The 'Hey Spotify' prompt basically conjures the voice search while the Spotify application is open, and when the screen is on.

Mashable India reported that Spotify is incorporated with AI aides like Google Assistant and Siri and can be invoked through them, so summoning it directly doesn't add any new usefulness. However, it is possible that the music streaming giant will add new features later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

