Left Menu

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

By restricting third-party APIs from requesting sensitive information like login or email scopes, Workspace users can ensure their data and user data stays secure. With all third party API access blocked, an app will not be able to access any Workspace user data, across the web as well as mobile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-04-2021 07:25 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 07:25 IST
New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data
The new setting complements other available OAuth settings which help you control which third-party and internal apps access Google Workspace data.

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.

With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps are denied access to Workspace and end-user data, blocking all OAuth 2.0 scopes including sign-in scopes which means that users cannot use their Google Workspace accounts to sign into third-party apps and websites.

By restricting third-party APIs from requesting sensitive information like login or email scopes, Workspace users can ensure their data and user data stays secure. With all third party API access blocked, an app will not be able to access any Workspace user data, across the web as well as mobile.

If users try to use their Google Workspace account to access an unauthorized application, they'll see an authorization error message.

Image Credit: Google

The new setting complements other available OAuth settings which help you control which third-party and internal apps access Google Workspace data.

To turn on the new setting, in the Admin console head over to Security > API controls and select "Block all third-party API Access". The setting is now rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains.

The new setting is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in U.S. Senate

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee introduced legislation on Thursday to boost the countrys ability to push back against Chinas expanding global influence by promoting human rights, providing security aid, and investing ...

Terrorist killed in shootout with police in Pakistan

A terrorist was killed during a shootout with police when they were on a routine patrolling in northwest Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.Two terrorists fled during the exchange of fire on Thursday in Bannu district of the...

Row over IIM-C draft code that calls for barring public airing of views by teachers

A draft code of conduct for faculty members of IIM-Calcutta that calls for a bar on public expression of their views on government policies and actions has stirred a row with teachers writing to the Board of Governors, voicing their dissent...

Maha: 56 traders booked for violating COVID-19 norms during protest

The Pune police have registered a case against 56 traders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 norms during a protest against the Maharashtra governments latest curbs amid the pandemic, an official said on Friday.Traders had formed a human ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021