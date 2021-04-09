Left Menu

Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service

The top three U.S. 737 MAX operators - Southwest Airlines , American Airlines and United Airlines - said they had removed more than 60 jets from service following the notice from Boeing. The issue affects about 90 planes globally, sources briefed on the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:56 IST
Boeing production issue prompts airlines to pull some 737 MAX jets from service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Airlines suspended the use of dozens of 737 MAX jets on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical fault in the production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset the U.S. planemaker's most-sold model but is not related to cockpit safety issues that led to an almost two-year grounding, lifted five months ago. The grounding followed two crashes that killed 346 people.

Boeing told airlines that repairs for each plane could take a matter of hours or a few days, according to a notification seen by Reuters. The top three U.S. 737 MAX operators - Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines - said they had removed more than 60 jets from service following the notice from Boeing.

The issue affects about 90 planes globally, sources briefed on the matter said. The chief operating officer of American Airlines, which said the issue affected 17 of its most recently delivered 737 MAX aircraft, told employees that Boeing has traced the issue to a production change made in the installation process.

"(This) occurred after our last aircraft was delivered before the fleet grounding in March 2019," David Seymour said in the memo seen by Reuters. The status of Boeing deliveries was not immediately clear, with one source saying they too could be disrupted by the new checks.

"Because the problem is understood and the fix looks relatively straightforward, it's unlikely to be a show stopper, although it's unclear if it might have any impact on the expected MAX delivery ramp," Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr wrote in a note. Boeing shares were down 1.8% in Friday trading.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Boeing had notified it late Thursday of its recommendation to temporarily remove some planes from service to address a manufacturing issue that could affect the operation of a backup power control unit. The FAA said it was in contact with the airlines and the manufacturer and would ensure the issue was addressed.

Boeing said in a statement that it wants 16 MAX operators to check and verify that a "sufficient ground path" exists for a component of the electrical power system. Southwest, the largest 737 MAX operator, said it was swapping out 30 of its 58 planes but did not expect major disruption to its operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden seeks funding to probe white supremacist beliefs at immigration agencies

President Joe Biden called for funding to investigate complaints of white supremacist beliefs at U.S. immigration enforcement agencies in his first budget request to Congress on Friday, but officials offered no explanation for what prompted...

Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag

Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible electrical insulation fault in the recent production of some planes. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeings most-sold model b...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-to...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow hit records; earnings season jitters cap gains

The SP 500 and the Dow climbed to record highs on Friday, buoyed in part by gains in growth stocks, but gains were muted ahead of the start of quarterly earnings season next week.Growth names have found their footing over the past two weeks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021