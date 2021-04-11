Left Menu

Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities remain safe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 15:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:44 IST
Upstox alerts users of data breach; says funds, securities remain safe

Retail broking firm Upstox has alerted customers of a security breach that included contact data and KYC details of customers, but assured users that their funds and securities remain safe.

The development comes close on the heels of reports of data breaches at organisations like MobiKwik, Facebook and LinkedIn.

''On receipt of e-mails claiming unauthorised access into our database, we have appointed a leading international cyber-security firm to investigate possibilities of breach of some KYC data stored in third-party data warehouse systems.

''This morning, hackers put up a sample of our data on the dark web,'' a company spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

The spokesperson added that as a proactive measure, the company has initiated multiple security enhancements, particularly at the third-party warehouses, real-time 24x7 monitoring and additional ring-fencing of its network.

''As a matter of abundant caution, we have also initiated a secure password reset via OTP for all Upstox users. Upstox takes customer security extremely seriously.

''Funds and securities of all Upstox customers are protected and remain safe. We have also duly reported this incident to the relevant authorities,'' the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that at this point, ''we don't know with certainty the number of customers whose data has been exposed''.

Upstox, which is backed by investors like Tiger Global and Ratan Tata, has over three million users.

On the company website, Upstox co-founder and CEO Ravi Kumar said funds and securities of customers are protected and remain safe.

''Funds can only be moved to your linked bank accounts and your securities are held with the relevant depositories.

''As a matter of abundant caution, we have also initiated a secure password reset via OTP. Through this time, we have also strongly fortified our systems to the highest standards,'' he said.

He added that the company has restricted access to the impacted database, and added multiple security enhancements at all third-party data-warehouses.

The company has also ramped up its bug bounty programme to encourage ethical hackers to stress test its systems and protocols and help it identify any vulnerabilities from time to time.

The company has urged customers to always use unique strong passwords that are different from older versions and to not share OTPs with anyone. It also urged the customers to beware of online fraud and double-check the legitimacy of links and senders, to watch out for OTPs that they have requested and to alert the service provider in such events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cooch Behar incident result of conspiracy hatched by BJP to intimidate voters: Mamata

Urging people not to vote for trigger-happy BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that the tragedy in Cooch Behar was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the saffron party to intimidate voters.Amid polling for ...

IMF: Vaccine inequity threatens Mideast's economic recovery

Middle East economies are recovering from the coronavirus pandemic faster than anticipated, largely due to the acceleration of mass inoculation campaigns and an increase in oil prices. But the International Monetary Fund warned Sunday that ...

Jordan's King Abdullah and estranged Prince Hamza make first joint appearance since rift

Jordans King Abdullah and former crown prince and half-brother Prince Hamza made their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony on Sunday marking 100 years of independence.State media showed the monarch an...

Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britains royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. The connection betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021