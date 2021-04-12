Xiaomi Mi 11X series India launch teased; arriving on April 23: Check specs, price

Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of the Mi 11X series - comprising Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro - in India. The flagship smartphones will arrive on April 23 alongside the Mi 11 Ultra and a couple of other devices.

Mi Fans, Xcited that '✖️' flagship series is coming to #India! 😍🔥 Xtreme performance🔥 Xceptional display, camera & sound🔥 Xquisite design🔥 Xclusive / customized for IndiaXperience them on 23.04.2021.#Mi11 #Mi11Series #Snapdragon #Snapdragon888I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/vE2eEXx8Pv — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) April 12, 2021

The upcoming flagships are said to be a rebrand of the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro Plus, respectively, which debuted in China in February 2021.

In China, the Redmi K40 is available in four memory configurations - 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB priced at CNY1,999 (approx. Rs 22,800) and CNY2,199 and 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB models priced at CNY2,699. On the other hand, the Redmi K40 Pro Plus is priced at CNY3,699 (approx. Rs 42,200) for the only 12GB+256GB storage option.

The Mi 11X series may be available in Glossy Black, Icy White, and Dreamland color options.

Mi 11X series: Specs and features

The Mi 11X series is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. Both models will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick authentication.

While the Mi 11X Pro is expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the standard model will likely be equipped with Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both devices will draw power from a 4,520mAh battery that supports 33W wired fast charging.

For photography, the Mi 11X is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP IMX582 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. On the other hand, the Mi 11X Pro will come with a 108MP HM2 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 5MP telemacro camera. For selfies, both models will be equipped with a 20MP selfie camera.

According to the official teaser, the upcoming Mi 11X series is customized for India.