Left Menu

Vodafone deploys Europe’s largest commercial 5G SA network in Germany

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is the first commercially available smartphone that can be used in a standalone network - at 5G locations in more than 170 cities and towns. Later this month, the device will receive an automatic firmware update so that it can be used with the new 5G SA technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-04-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 09:44 IST
Vodafone deploys Europe’s largest commercial 5G SA network in Germany
By 2023, Vodafone will operate a total of ten 5G data centers, allowing users to surf the web with latency times of 10 to 15 milliseconds across Germany in the future. Image Credit: Flickr

Vodafone has partnered with Ericsson, Qualcomm and Oppo to deploy Europe's largest commercial 5G Standalone (SA) network in Germany, beginning in major cities including Frankfurt, to unlock the full potential of the next-generation network.

For 5G standalone, Vodafone has activated all 1,000 antennas in the 3.5 gigahertz range. These antennas are spread across more than 300 locations across Germany- including large cities such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich and smaller cities like Magdeburg, Solingen, or Mainz. The company aims to quadruple the number of 5G SA antennas so that around 4,000 antennas are live by the end of 2021.

When downloading via 5G standalone, currently, bandwidths of around 700Mbps are possible and in the near future speeds of significantly more than 1,000Mbps are possible. 5G SA also enables lower latency as compared to current 5G non-standalone (NSA) networks and can network 10x more people and machines.

Vodafone's network will also support network slicing to meet different specific use cases. Besides, 5G SA provides a greater range - increased by around 20 percent - and reduces the energy consumption for mobile phone users by almost 20 percent as the device no longer has to engage with the 5G and the LTE network simultaneously, thereby lowering CO2 consumption.

With technology partner Ericsson, Vodafone has also activated the first 5G data center in Frankfurt where the data is processed in real-time in the cloud and the computing power can be expanded as required. The second 5G data center will go online later this year in Berlin, followed by others thereafter.

By 2023, Vodafone will operate a total of ten 5G data centers, allowing users to surf the web with latency times of 10 to 15 milliseconds across Germany in the future.

"With 5G standalone, Vodafone is switching the network completely to 5G for the first time, paving the way for data exchange in real-time and for the network slicing technology. Private and industrial customers can already use Vodafone's 5G standalone network for industrial projects and with the first smartphones this month," Vodafone said on Monday.

The OPPO Find X3 Pro is the first commercially available smartphone that can be used in a standalone network - at 5G locations in more than 170 cities and towns. Later this month, the device will receive an automatic firmware update so that it can be used with the new 5G SA technology.

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

China blue-chips rise as export growth highlights global recovery

Chinese blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday after new data showed the countrys exports rose in March, but persistent investor concerns that a solidifying recovery could prompt a shift to tighter policy kept gains in check.At the midday...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.World Bank, Gavi urge countries with excess COVID-19 vaccines to release themWorld Bank President David Malpass and Jos Manuel Barroso, chair of the Gavi vaccine alliance, on Monday discu...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.On Gagarin flight anniversary, Putin vows Russia will remain space powerRussian President Vladimir Putin marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarins historic space flight on Monday with...

'You won a lot of hearts': Raina lauds Samson's valiant 119-run knock

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the right-handed batsman showed his potential and the cricketing fraternity could not praise him enough. Rajasthan Royals skipp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021