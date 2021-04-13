Left Menu

iQOO 7 series India launch set for April 26; to be available via Amazon

The iQOO 7 Legend edition is confirmed to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The processor will be coupled with enhanced UFS 3.1 and LPDDR5 RAM. In addition, the Largest Vapor Chamber on the Legend edition reduces CPU temperature upto 14-degree celsius, and surface temperature upto 4-degree celsius, delivering an uninterrupted and cool gaming experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 12:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 12:20 IST
The iQOO 7 series - comprising the iQOO 7 standard edition and the iQOO 7 Legend - will be launched in India on April 26th, the Vivo sub-brand confirmed on Tuesday.

The iQOO 7 series - comprising the iQOO 7 standard edition and the iQOO 7 Legend - will be launched in India on April 26th, the Vivo sub-brand confirmed on Tuesday. The series debuted in China in January 2021.

Earlier, the company revealed that the iQOO 7 series has been manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility and will be available for purchase via Amazon.

The iQOO 7 series will be launched under Rs 40,000 in India.

Specifications

On the other hand, the standard edition is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chipset. Both the devices will run on Android 11-based OriginOS.

The iQOO 7 series features a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1000 Hz instant touch sampling rate.

On the camera front, both handsets house a triple rear camera array. While the iQOO 7 standard edition is equipped with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel portrait sensor, the iQOO 7 Legend boasts a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS, a 50mm professional Portrait lens and a tertiary sensor.

The gaming-focused smartphones will draw power from a pair of 2,000mAh battery ( total 4,000mAh capacity) that supports fast wired charging.

