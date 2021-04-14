Latest OnePlus Nord N10 5G update brings March 2021 patch, fixes and improvements

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the Nord N10 5G. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.10 in the European units and OxygenOS 10.5.11 in the global units.

The April update bumps up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's security patch level to March 2021 and fixes some known issues. Further, the update improves power consumption as well as the stability of the 5G network.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G update:

System

Improved power consumption of the system

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Network

Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer

Improved the stability of communication and 5G network

As always, the update is being rolled out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it initially, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Introduced late last year, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 90HZ FHD+ display and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor. The processor is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.