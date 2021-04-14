Left Menu

Latest OnePlus Nord N10 5G update brings March 2021 patch, fixes and improvements

The update bumps up the OnePlus Nord N10 5G's security patch level to March 2021 and fixes some known issues. Further, the update improves power consumption as well as the stability of the 5G network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:14 IST
The latest over-the-air (OTA) update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.10 in the European units and OxygenOS 10.5.11 in the global units of the OnePlus Nord 10 5G. Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is rolling out a new software update to the Nord N10 5G. The latest over-the-air (OTA) update is arriving as OxygenOS 10.5.10 in the European units and OxygenOS 10.5.11 in the global units.

Here's the complete changelog for the OnePlus Nord N10 5G update:

System

  • Improved power consumption of the system
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03

Network

  • Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
  • Improved the stability of communication and 5G network

As always, the update is being rolled out in stages which means a limited number of users will receive it initially, with a broader rollout to take place in a few days if there are no critical bugs.

Introduced late last year, the OnePlus Nord N10 5G comes with a 90HZ FHD+ display and draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G processor. The processor is paired with 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage.

For photography, there is a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 and EIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FOV, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G packs a 4,300 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging.

