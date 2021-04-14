Ford to offer hands-free driving in some car, truck models later this year

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday it will start putting its hands-free highway driving technology in some of its pickup truck and Mustang models later this year. The automaker said its BlueCruise technology will be offered on its 2021 model year F-150 pickup trucks and the Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers equipped with its Co-Pilot360 driver assistance package. (https://ford.to/3wRMNxP)

Rivals General Motors Co and Tesla Inc also offer similar driving assistance technologies called the 'Super Cruise' and 'Autopilot', respectively. Ford said it has already conducted 500,000 miles of development testing for BlueCruise and plans to sell more than 100,000 vehicles with the technology in the first year.

