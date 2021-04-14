Left Menu

Ericsson selected as 2degrees' sole 5G RAN partner in New Zealand

In addition, Ericsson is also modernizing 2degrees' core network to support the network transformation. The network modernization - which started in late 2020 - includes the replacement of existing 4G and 3G technology across the telco's network, allowing it to double its current 4G capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:00 IST
Ericsson selected as 2degrees' sole 5G RAN partner in New Zealand
The core network modernization includes the deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Policy and NFVI solutions while RAN network modernization, which is currently underway, will leverage products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. Image Credit: Wikipedia

2degrees has partnered with Ericsson to build a world-class 5G network for New Zealanders. The Swedish telecom giant will be the sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for the CSP.

The first commercial 5G services are expected to launch later this year and Auckland and Wellington will be the first locations to benefit from the 5G network build.

In addition, Ericsson is also modernizing 2degrees' core network to support the network transformation. The core network modernization - which started in late 2020 - includes the replacement of existing 4G and 3G technology across the telco's network, allowing it to double its current 4G capacity.

"Ericsson is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence and we look forward to bringing our customers the technology that is underpinning the world's best 5G networks across five continents, including Australia's leading mobile network," said Mark Aue, Chief Executive, 2degrees, citing Ericsson's global 5G leadership and track record as a reason for choosing the company as its sole 5G RAN partner.

"We started replacing the core of our network in 2020 and now we can accelerate the build-out of 5G with our planned upgrade of existing sites. The move to 5G is a natural evolution for 2degrees and, like the move to 3G and then 4G, will be funded by the company's established capital investment plan," he further added.

The core network modernization includes the deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Policy and NFVI solutions while RAN network modernization, which is also currently underway, will leverage products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

Ericsson is currently powering 83 live commercial 5G networks in 41 countries and now the company is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence too.

Commenting on the partnership, Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said, "Together we will create the infrastructure to underpin forecasted economic and productivity benefits. We are investing in New Zealand and have local capability supplemented by global experts ready to enable the deployment of our world-leading infrastructure with 2degrees."

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WB CEO calls all party meeting to ensure strict implementation of corona protocol during campaigning

West Bengal chief electoral officer CEO Aariz Aftab Wednesday called an all party meeting on April 16 following the Calcutta High Court direction to the CEO and all district magistrates in the state to ensure strict implementation of COVID-...

Kejriwal to discuss Delhi coronavirus situation with LG on Thursday as cases surge

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will discuss the coronavirus situation in the city with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal during a meeting Thursday, the CMs office said.The city recorded 17,282 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the h...

CBI quizzes ex-Maha home minister Anil Deshmukh for 8 hours

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was on Wednesday questioned for eight hours by the CBI conducting the Preliminary Enquiry PE on orders of the Bombay High Court in connection with the allegations of corruption raised against h...

UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he shared concerns over a growing lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron who tried to get ministers to help out the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021