Ericsson selected as 2degrees' sole 5G RAN partner in New Zealand

2degrees has partnered with Ericsson to build a world-class 5G network for New Zealanders. The Swedish telecom giant will be the sole 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) partner for the CSP.

The first commercial 5G services are expected to launch later this year and Auckland and Wellington will be the first locations to benefit from the 5G network build.

In addition, Ericsson is also modernizing 2degrees' core network to support the network transformation. The core network modernization - which started in late 2020 - includes the replacement of existing 4G and 3G technology across the telco's network, allowing it to double its current 4G capacity.

"Ericsson is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence and we look forward to bringing our customers the technology that is underpinning the world's best 5G networks across five continents, including Australia's leading mobile network," said Mark Aue, Chief Executive, 2degrees, citing Ericsson's global 5G leadership and track record as a reason for choosing the company as its sole 5G RAN partner.

"We started replacing the core of our network in 2020 and now we can accelerate the build-out of 5G with our planned upgrade of existing sites. The move to 5G is a natural evolution for 2degrees and, like the move to 3G and then 4G, will be funded by the company's established capital investment plan," he further added.

The core network modernization includes the deployment of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, Policy and NFVI solutions while RAN network modernization, which is also currently underway, will leverage products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio.

Ericsson is currently powering 83 live commercial 5G networks in 41 countries and now the company is rapidly expanding its New Zealand presence too.

Commenting on the partnership, Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said, "Together we will create the infrastructure to underpin forecasted economic and productivity benefits. We are investing in New Zealand and have local capability supplemented by global experts ready to enable the deployment of our world-leading infrastructure with 2degrees."