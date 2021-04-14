Left Menu

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India jumped in Oct 2020-Mar 2021 period: Report

The total number of mobile attacks in India in Oct 2020 was 1,345.The total number of mobile attacks in India in March 2021 was 12,719, the report said.As per the report, almost every organisation experienced at least one mobile malware attack in 2020 and 93 per cent of these attacks originated in a device network, wherein attempts were made to trick users into installing a malicious payload via infected websites or web links, or to steal users credentials.Cyber criminals are continuing to evolve and adapt their techniques to exploit our growing reliance on mobiles.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 21:36 IST
Malware attacks on mobile devices in India jumped in Oct 2020-Mar 2021 period: Report

Malware attacks on mobile devices in India increased by more than nine-fold between October 2020 and March 2021 period, cyber security firm Check Point Technologies said on Wednesday.

According to its 2021 mobile security report, 97 per cent of organisations in 2020 faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors and 46 per cent of organisations globally had at least one employee download a malicious mobile application.

''There has been a staggering 845 per cent increase in Mobile attacks since October 2020 in India. The total number of mobile attacks in India in Oct 2020 was 1,345.

''The total number of mobile attacks in India in March 2021 was 12,719,'' the report said.

As per the report, almost every organisation experienced at least one mobile malware attack in 2020 and 93 per cent of these attacks originated in a device network, wherein attempts were made to trick users into installing a malicious payload via infected websites or web links, or to steal users' credentials.

''Cyber criminals are continuing to evolve and adapt their techniques to exploit our growing reliance on mobiles. Enterprises need to adopt mobile security solutions which seamlessly protect devices from today's advanced cyber threats, and users should be careful to use only apps from official app stores to minimise their risk,'' Neatsun Ziv, VP Threat Prevention at Check Point Software, said.

In 2020, Check Point found a 15 per cent increase in banking Trojan activity, where users' mobile banking credentials are at risk of being stolen.

Check Point's Achilles research showed that at least 40 per cent of the world's mobile devices are inherently vulnerable to cyberattacks due to flaws in their chipsets, and need urgent patching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB and AFD reaffirm collaboration on climate change and aspirations for COP26

Asian Development Bank ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa in a call today with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement Group AFD Chief Executive Officer Rmy Rioux reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the two institutions, particularly on...

101 kg poppy seized in J-K's Udhampur; drug peddler arrested

A suspected drug peddler was arrested in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Wednesday after 101 kg poppy was found in his vehicle, police said.The contraband was found in a truck which was intercepted on the highway at Roundomail for a...

New global compact aims to drive down diabetes deaths, boost insulin access

The development comes as the risk of early death from diabetes is increasing, underscoring why countries must tackle the disease and bring treatment to all who need it.The COVID-19 connectionThe need to take urgent action on diabetes is cle...

Iran has 'almost completed preparations' to enrich uranium to 60% -IAEA

Iran has almost completed preparations to start enriching uranium to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz and plans to add 1,024 first-generation IR-1 centrifuges underground there, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.The Ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021