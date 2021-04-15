Left Menu

Soccer-Group of Serie A clubs demand resignation of league boss Dal Pino

Seven Serie A clubs have submitted a written request for league president Paolo Dal Pino to resign from his position over issues including his management of plans to sell a stake in the league.

Updated: 15-04-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 19:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay

Seven Serie A clubs have submitted a written request for league president Paolo Dal Pino to resign from his position over issues including his management of plans to sell a stake in the league. Inter Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta, Hellas Verona and Fiorentina jointly signed the letter, seen by Reuters.

An official at one of the seven clubs said that the move was down to several issues, including disagreement over plans to sell a 10% stake in Serie A's media business to a consortium of private equity investors including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI. Serie A declined to comment.

