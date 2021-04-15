Left Menu

E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches 'Amazon on steroids'

German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , is launching a global rapid delivery retail platform, entering a field that is attracting huge investment and experiencing explosive growth. The startup, called Jokr, is backed by venture capitalists HV Capital, Tiger Global and Softbank, and will aim to deliver a wide range of products from "hyperlocal" warehouses within 15 minutes of an order being placed via a smartphone app.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:46 IST
E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches 'Amazon on steroids'

German entrepreneur Ralf Wenzel, formerly of Delivery Hero and Softbank , is launching a global rapid delivery retail platform, entering a field that is attracting huge investment and experiencing explosive growth.

The startup, called Jokr, is backed by venture capitalists HV Capital, Tiger Global and Softbank, and will aim to deliver a wide range of products from "hyperlocal" warehouses within 15 minutes of an order being placed via a smartphone app. Jokr is already live in Mexico City, Lima and Sao Paolo, while New York and Bogota will follow ahead of rollouts across Europe and Latin America.

"We are building an Amazon on steroids," Wenzel told Reuters in an interview on Thursday. "It's not just convenience on demand, but a new generation of retail."

Wenzel, 41, founded online delivery company Foodpanda before he and the company joined forces with Niklas Oestberg at Delivery Hero - a global food delivery company headquartered in Berlin that is now a member of Germany's blue-chip share index. More recently he has been a managing partner at Softbank, where he ran projects in Latin America. He left Softbank on good terms to found Jokr with his core team from earlier projects.

Wenzel declined to disclose the financial backing behind Jokr but said that, in addition to the trio of venture backers, he and his team had gone "all in" by investing their own money and temporarily forgoing salaries. "Jokr has a best-in-class, experienced team made up of serial entrepreneurs which is well equipped to transform the future of on-demand retail at a global level," said Alexander Joell-Carbonell, a partner at Jokr backer HV Capital, a German venture fund.

ALL-ROUND OFFERING In contrast to Wenzel's earlier focus on food, Jokr will offer a broad range of retail products delivered to people's doorsteps.

On the supply side, Jokr will not act as a marketplace but instead as a retailer in its own right, squeezing costs by cutting out the middleman and buying directly from suppliers. For distribution, Jokr will operate networks of small neighbourhood warehouses - often in retail space that has fallen out of use in the coronavirus pandemic.

Jokr is analysing local data on demographics and consumer habits to tailor and update its product range of groceries, cosmetics and consumer electronics. By optimising operations it will be able to deliver for free, said Wenzel. The launch comes at a time of breakneck expansion in the quick-delivery segment - even as investors have second thoughts about some more established players, with Deliveroo's stock market flotation tanking recently in London.

In Europe, Turkish rapid food delivery startup Getir has launched aggressively in London and raised $300 million in March from investors, including Tiger, in a round valuing it at $2.6 billion. Berlin-based Gorillas, which has expanded to a dozen European cities since it was founded last year, has just raised $290 million at a valuation of more than $1 billion to invest in further growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saiyami Kher opens up about 'Choked' and happenings of 2020

Bollywood actor Saiyami Kher, who was last seen in the anthology film Unpaused by Amazon Prime, recently talked about her critically acclaimed movie Choked and the happenings of last year, mentioning how difficult and bizarre it was. The 28...

Punjab takes steps to check wheat crop from other states

Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Thursday issued instructions to the police and other departments to make foolproof arrangements for not allowing even a single grain of wheat from outside the state.She said that enforcement teams shou...

Moldova leader is waiting for additional court ruling to dissolve parliament

Moldovas president said on Thursday that the state of emergency introduced in response to the coronavirus pandemic means she cannot dissolve parliament even though a Constitutional Court ruling has affirmed her right as head of state to do ...

Turkey reports 297 deaths due to COVID-19, highest daily level yet - ministry

Turkey recorded 297 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, bringing the total toll to 35,031. Data also showed 61,400 new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021