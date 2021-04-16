Left Menu

U.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing

Congressional China hawks are urging the Biden administration to restrict sales of chip-making tools to Chinese companies, similar to an action taken against telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co. In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Representative Michael McCaul and Senator Tom Cotton said the rule that requires U.S. licenses to sell semiconductors made abroad with U.S. technology to Huawei should apply to any Chinese company designing more advanced chips at 14-nanometers or below.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 01:30 IST
U.S. China hawks seek to cut sales of chip-making tools to Beijing

Congressional China hawks are urging the Biden administration to restrict sales of chip-making tools to Chinese companies, similar to an action taken against telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co.

In a letter to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Representative Michael McCaul and Senator Tom Cotton said the rule that requires U.S. licenses to sell semiconductors made abroad with U.S. technology to Huawei should apply to any Chinese company designing more advanced chips at 14-nanometers or below. The letter, which is dated April 13 and was made public on Thursday, seeks licenses for the sale of electronic design automation (EDA) software, among other curbs on chip-related sales to Chinese companies.

The actions would "ensure U.S. companies as well as those from partner and allied countries are not permitted to sell the communists the rope they will use to hang us all," the letter said. A spokeswoman for the Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States last year issued a rule requiring licenses for sales of semiconductors to Huawei made overseas with U.S. chip-making equipment, expanding its reach to halt exports to the company. Huawei was added to the Commerce Department's "entity list" in 2019 over national security and foreign policy concerns.

The blacklisting restricted sales to Huawei from U.S. suppliers, but did not crack down on commercially available chips made abroad. In response, the United States expanded the Foreign Direct Product Rule, which subjects foreign-made goods based on U.S. technology or software to U.S. regulations, for Huawei. This week's letter was sent after Tianjin Phytium Information Technology and six other Chinese supercomputing entities were placed on the entity list in April for supporting military modernization efforts.

Cotton and McCaul want to not only restrict U.S. sales to Phytium, but to require a license for any company that uses American tools to make a Phytium-designed semiconductor chip. Anything short, they said, "would be a half measure masquerading as a forceful action."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal thrash Slavia Prague to reach Europa League semis

Arsenal cruised past Slavia Prague 4-0 to book a Europa League semi-final spot on Thursday with three quick-fire goals in seven first-half minutes to advance 5-1 on aggregate. Alexandre Lacazette struck twice, including a penalty, while Nic...

Soccer-Alcacer and Moreno send Villarreal into semi-finals

First-half strikes from Paco Alcacer and Gerard Moreno guided Villarreal into the Europa League semi-finals with a 2-1 victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday and a 3-1 aggregate triumph. Villarreal dominated the game and almost took the lea...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive New zinc-fortified wheat set for global expansion to combat malnutritionScientists at a leading global grains research institute expect to sharply ramp up new wheat varieties e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021