'Resident Evil 4' Virtual Reality remake to launch on 'Oculus Quest 2'

'Resident Evil' gaming fans are in for a treat as the fourth instalment of the game will be re-released in Virtual Reality (VR) on the 'Oculus Quest 2' headset. According to The Verge, the VR remake of 'Resident Evil 4' will be a collaboration between series publisher Capcom, Oculus parent company Facebook, and the independent studio Armature. The published Capcom has not offered much detail of the collab, however, early footage shows a first-person adaptation of the classic third-person shooter.

Capcom announced its news during a 'Resident Evil' showcase that also included a new trailer for the non-VR 'Resident Evil Village'. Oculus and Facebook Reality Labs will reveal more about the game on April 21, when Facebook is holding its own VR showcase for the Quest. As reported by The Verge, the 'Resident Evil' series has tried VR before. The 2017 first-person game 'Resident Evil 7' had let users play the entire game with a PlayStation VR headset, which made the game arguably scarier but also more difficult to play. Capcom also released a VR-only demo for the game.

This time it is special, as this is the first full 'Resident Evil' game that seems specifically designed for VR - and specifically for Facebook's standalone Oculus Quest 2. While it is not clear whether Resident Evil 4 will also support the original Quest, Oculus has pushed to make Quest games compatible with both headsets in the past. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)