Chahar's four-for helps CSK restrict Punjab to 106/8

Deepak Chahar returned with impressive figures of four for 13 as Chennai Super Kings dished out a clinical bowling and fielding display to restrict Punjab Kings to a below-par 106 for eight in an IPL match here on Friday.

Opting to bowl, CSK bowlers were on the job from the word go, picking up Punjab wickets at regular intervals to take the upper hand.

Shahrukh Khan top-scored for Punjab with a 36-ball 47.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 106 for eight in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 47; Deepak Chahar 4/13).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)