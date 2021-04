BRIEF-NASA picks SpaceX for moon landing program

* NASA SAYS IT PICKS SPACEX FOR MOON LANDER PROGRAM

* NASA SAYS PLANNING FOR 'REGULARLY RECURRING' MISSIONS TO THE MOON * NASA SAYS CHOOSING SPACEX WAS IN AGENCY'S BEST INTEREST, 'ALONG WITH BUDGET THAT WAS THERE'

* NASA OFFICIAL SAYS MOON MISSION COULD TAKE PLACE 'AS SOON AS 2024' * NASA SAYS NO INTENTION TO REVISIT THE SELECTION OF SPACEX FOR LUNAR LANDING CRAFT

