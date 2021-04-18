Google to introduce new feature, linking to highlighted text on webpage

Search engine Google is planning to roll out a new feature for its extension- Chrome 90 that will allow users to create a link to a section of a website that they have highlighted earlier. According to The Verge, first launched as a browser extension titled 'Link to Text' fragment last year, Google has now added the feature within Chrome itself.

This feature is, however, rolling out to some users as an experiment. According to a blog post from Google product manager Kayce Hawkins, one has to follow the below-mentioned steps to update the new feature:

"Visit a web page, highlight the text you want to create a link to, right click, and select 'copy link to highlight'. A URL ending in a pound sign will be generated, which you can then share with others. When they open the link, they'll be sent to the specific highlighted section instead of the beginning of the page." The Verge reported that the search engine giant had elaborated that the 'copy link to highlight' feature is already available on desktop and android devices for some users. However, the feature will be soon available to iOS users too, the company informed. (ANI)

