Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Three astronauts return from International Space Station; Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion and more

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 10:32 IST
Science News Roundup: Three astronauts return from International Space Station; Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion and more
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpaceX)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'NASA rules,' Musk says as SpaceX wins $2.9 billion moon lander contract

NASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's space company SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the moon as early as 2024, the agency said on Friday, picking it over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. Bezos and Musk - the world's first and third richest people respectively, according to Forbes - were competing to lead humankind's return to the moon for the first time since 1972.

Mars helicopter flight test promises Wright Brothers moment for NASA

NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. Landmark achievements in science and technology can seem humble by conventional measurements. The Wright Brothers' first controlled flight in the world of a motor-driven airplane, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903 covered just 120 feet (37 meters) in 12 seconds.

Three astronauts return from International Space Station

Three members of the International Space Station's crew returned safely to Earth on Saturday on a Russian Soyuz craft, Russia's Roscosmos space agency reported. The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft carrying NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, a microbiologist who in 2016 became the first person to sequence DNA in space, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov landed in Kazakhstan at 0455 GMT.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centenarian lexicographer Prof G Venkatasubbaiah dead

Renowned lexicographer, Kannada writer, and critic Professor Ganjam Venkatasubbaiah are no more, family sources said here.He was 107.Prof Venkatasubbaiah, fondly addressed as GV, was suffering from renal problems for the past few days and w...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now South African variant may break through Pfizer vaccine protection, Israeli study saysThe coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa can break through the protection provided by...

PM Modi to chair COVID-19 review meeting today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 1130 am on Monday. PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatm...

PM Modi to hold meeting on COVID situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 1130 am on Monday, officials said. The meeting comes amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across the country, with several chief ministers compla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021