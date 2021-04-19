Samsung's contactless phone service offerings add new pick-up and drop option

Samsung India has expanded its contactless service offerings with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices. The service is now available in 46 cities across the country.

With the new pick-up and drop service, Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy S, Galaxy F, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Fold series, as well as tablet users, can get their devices serviced without stepping out of their homes. Additionally, customers can opt for drop-only service to get their mobile devices delivered to their home post-repair.

"The new pick-up and drop and drop-only service will allow consumers to get their mobile devices serviced without stepping out of their homes, especially in the current situation. We are confident our wide service network and many contactless service options will help deepen our consumer connect while providing greater convenience," said Sunil Cutinha, Vice President, Customer Service, Samsung India.

The service is available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Agra, Lucknow, Varanasi, Dehradun, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Durgapur, Ranchi, Thane, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Surat, Vadodara, Bhopal, Indore, Raipur, Rajkot, Jabalpur, Coimbatore, Madurai, Kochi, Calicut, Tirupati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vishakapatnam

Samsung said that the personnel involved in the pick-up and drop service will follow all safety protocols. Consumers can avail the pick-up and drop or drop-only service for mobile devices at Rs 199 and Rs 99, respectively and pay for it via several digital payment options.

Samsung's contactless service offerings include: