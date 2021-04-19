Soccer-JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

Soccer-JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super LeagueReuters | Manchester | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:14 IST
JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.
A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
