Left Menu

Registration Opens for QAD Tomorrow Thought Stream

QAD Tomorrow attendees will hear from QAD customers as well as subject matter experts to learn how to identify the risks in their supply chains and supplier networks and prepare for the challenges caused by disruption. Attendees can register for the event by visiting qad.comtomorrow2021 beginning April 19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 13:44 IST
Registration Opens for QAD Tomorrow Thought Stream

Manufacturers will learn the importance of strengthening supplier relationships to improve supply chain resiliency and better prepare for the challenges of tomorrow MUMBAI, India, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) (NASDAQ: QADB), a leading provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, announced today that it has opened registration for its global thought stream event, QAD Tomorrow. QAD Tomorrow will stream on May 19.

''Global manufacturers continue to face ever-increasing and unprecedented disruption,'' said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. ''Supply chains are brittle as evidenced by COVID-19's impact. Integrated Supplier Management is a critical capability that can help a manufacturer reduce its supply chain risk while at the same time increase efficiency and agility. QAD Tomorrow attendees will hear from QAD customers as well as subject matter experts to learn how to identify the risks in their supply chains and supplier networks and prepare for the challenges caused by disruption.'' Attendees can register for the event by visiting qad.com/tomorrow2021 beginning April 19. Registration is free and continues up until the event on May 19.

QAD Tomorrow will help manufacturers determine whether their supply chains are prepared to effectively deal with disruption through an online diagnostic provided after the event. Attendees will learn about the challenges manufacturers face, their root causes and the best practices for overcoming them. Speakers will include QAD CEO Anton Chilton, other QAD executives and QAD customers. For the latest QAD Tomorrow news, follow #QADTomorrow on social media.

QAD Tomorrow debuted in 2020, focusing on the disruption in manufacturing and the imperative for manufacturers to digitally transform their businesses.

About QAD - Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 30 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions, including enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), quality management system (QMS) and strategic sourcing and supplier management, to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

''QAD'' is a registered trademark of QAD Inc. All other products or company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490355/Banner_QAD_Tomorrow_2021.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490356/QAD_Tomorrow_2021.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1342405/QAD_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: MI has adapted pretty well to competitive Chennai wicket, says Jayawardene

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene feels neutral venues in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021 makes the tournament more exciting and interesting. Each team is playing at four venues in the league stage. Out of the 56 leagu...

UK PM Johnson cancels trip to India due to coronavirus worries

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, due to the current coronavirus situation in India, Johnsons office said.In the light of the current coronavirus situation, ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares hit highs as markets upbeat about recovery prospects

World shares traded near record highs on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings. Europes STOXX 600 reached a record high and was up 0.2 at...

Russia's reaction to Czech diplomat expulsions stronger then expected -Czech minister

Russias eviction of 20 Czech embassy staff in response to the Czech Republics expulsion of 18 Russian staff was a stronger-than-expected reaction and the government will consider further steps, acting foreign minister Jan Hamacek said on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021