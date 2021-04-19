The COVID pandemic has led to a 30%-40% increase in matrimonial matchmaking activity; reveals a study by Golden Matrimonial Services, Delhi

The Coronavirus spread has forced many routines, as well as important annual events, to go on hold; definitely or indefinitely. However, talking about the matrimonial match-making industry; it has only seen a steady rise, in fact of up to 30%-40%; despite, or rather because of the pandemic and the resulting lockdown. Sharing more insights on the subject, Mr. V.B. Jatwani, the founder-director of Golden Matrimonial Services, Delhi, says, “In past one year, we have seen a major increase in the number of people contacting us for the matrimonial services. It was probably so, because of time on their hands, allowing them to dedicate more effort to this important task. 2020 has been a year, which has allowed parents to search for life partners for their children more aggressively. In fact, the trend shows even eligible singles themselves proactively involved in their search for the right bride or groom.” This increasing trend in matrimonial searches stands true across all castes, communities, religions, and cities; owing to the technology that has become a part and parcel of our daily lives. The true advantage of technology can be witnessed in the matrimonial industry in the year 2020, and still in 2021. Almost 40% of matrimonial meetings have been made possible by virtual platforms, via video calls; using apps such as zoom and Google meet. And it doesn’t stop there! The year of the pandemic has seen pre-wedding rituals, functions and even weddings being organized and attended online.

Unique Jatwani, the co-founder and director of Golden Matrimonial Services, says “Unlike online matrimonial sites, our offline services allow us and the client to personally connect with each other. This makes it possible for us, and our expert team, to better understand the background, ideals, and lifestyle of the candidate and his/her family; as well as their requirement and preferences in terms of life partner expectations. And we in turn are able to provide them with the best possible matches.” “More than two decades of match-making experience and a personalized service ensures our database to be void of fake profiles; and have only genuine, verified, best-suited profiles to choose from.” adds Unique Jatwani.

As seen in the year 2020, the trend of virtual matchmaking shall be prevailing in the industry in 2021 as well. And Golden Matrimonial Services, being a tech-based firm did not fall short on its services during the challenging times of pandemic either. And will continue to provide its clients with only the best.

