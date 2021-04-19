Left Menu

Facebook to remove some anti-Floyd posts ahead of verdict in Derek Chauvin trial

Facebook Inc said on Monday it will remove content that praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death, as it prepares for an expected verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges for his death. The company said it is looking for potential threats on both Facebook and Instagram to protect peaceful protests and will limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 19:40 IST
Facebook to remove some anti-Floyd posts ahead of verdict in Derek Chauvin trial
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook Inc said on Monday it will remove content that praises, celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death, as it prepares for an expected verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin - the former Minneapolis police officer facing murder charges for his death.

The company said it is looking for potential threats on both Facebook and Instagram to protect peaceful protests and will limit content that could lead to civil unrest or violence. "This includes identifying and removing calls to bring arms to areas in Minneapolis, which we have temporarily deemed to be a high-risk location," the social media firm wrote on a blog post. It will also monitor events on the ground to determine if additional locations will be deemed as temporary, high-risk locations. (https://bit.ly/3sw9Hrg)

"We are also working to protect the memory of George Floyd and members of the Floyd family from harassment and abuse." Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee into the neck of Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, outside a grocery store that had accused Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bill to buy cigarettes.

A bystander's video of Floyd begging for his life before falling limp scandalized people around the world. An image of Floyd's face has since been elevated to an icon for the largest protest movement in the United States in decades. Facebook said it considered Derek Chauvin a public figure, because he had "voluntarily" placed himself in the public eye and so would remove severe attacks. It said it considered Floyd an involuntary public figure and so would apply a higher level of protection to content about his death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A rediscovered forgotten species brews promise for coffee's future

In dense tropical forests in Sierra Leone, scientists have rediscovered a coffee species not seen in the wild in decades - a plant they say may help secure the future of this valuable commodity that has been imperiled by climate change.The ...

IWIL India launches decade’s largest Tech Incubation Program - Tech Supergirl for 3 Million Women in India

Indian Women Institutional League India IWIL India httpsiwilindia.com, is the leading advocate for incubating, accelerating and empowering more than 20,000 aspiring young women, MSMEs and entrepreneurs across 25 cities.Forging ahead with th...

Germany's Greens pick Annalena Baerbock as candidate for Chancellor

Berlin Germany, April 19 ANISputnik German green political party Alliance-90The Greens has chosen its co-leader Annalena Baerbock as its candidate for German chancellor in the upcoming elections, Robert Habeck, the partys second co-leader, ...

Iran, IAEA start talks on unexplained uranium traces

The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran on Monday started talks aimed at obtaining explanations from Tehran on the origin of uranium traces at found at undeclared locations in Iran, an issue which could affect efforts to revive Tehrans 2015 nucl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021