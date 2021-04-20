Samsung's C-Band portfolio to help operators deliver 5G service in mid-band spectrum

Samsung on Tuesday introduced its C-Band network solutions portfolio for U.S. operators to deliver advanced 5G service in the mid-band spectrum, in both indoor and outdoor environments.

The new C-Band portfolio which includes the latest advanced radios, such as Massive MIMO radio, indoor solutions and network optimization tools will help mobile operators deliver high performance and efficiently expand the coverage of their networks.

Samsung says the C-Band - mid-band spectrum ranging from 3.7GHz to 4.2GHz - will play a critical role in helping U.S. operators provide 5G service with high performance, advanced features, and wide coverage for users in the country.

"C-Band spectrum is foundational for delivering 5G networks with high performance and wide coverage. Our complete C-Band solutions portfolio offers U.S. operators greater flexibility in 5G deployments, which will help drive new business models and opportunities," said Junehee Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung's C-Band portfolio includes the following solutions:

Massive MIMO Radio - for ultra-high capacity Outdoor Radio - lightweight radio with eight antennas for outdoor coverage Indoor 5G Solutions - for indoor coverage (includes Link HubPro and Link Hub) Micro Radio - for dense urban environments C-Band Network Optimization Tools - includes the Earth Station Protection Solution for preventing interference between a base station and a satellite earth station and Samsung's Time Division Duplex (TDD) Interference Manager for managing remote interference between cells in TDD networks.

While Samsung's C-Band Massive MIMO radio is commercially available, the outdoor radio will be available in the second half of 2021. Other solutions in the portfolio will be available in early 2022.

Additionally, the C-Band Massive MIMO radio units have been shipped for use in Verizon's state-of-the-art network.

"We are accelerating our deployment efforts with the support of our partners like Samsung so that our customers will see the benefits of expanding 5G Ultra Wideband service very shortly after the C-band spectrum is cleared later this year," said Adam Koeppe, Senior Vice President of Technology Planning at Verizon.