Soccer-La Liga chief slams Real's Perez says Super League is 'death of football'

Spanish football league chief Javier Tebas has criticised Real Madrid president Florentino Perez for being one of the driving forces behind the European Super League, labelling the proposal as the "death of football". Perez, named as president of the Super League, said on Spanish television on Monday that the only way football at all levels across the globe could survive would be through the new league.

"In December 2020 I said that Florentino Perez was pretty clueless, but right now he's lost," La Liga's Tebas Tweeted. "Football isn't completely ruined like he says, nor is the Super League, which is one of the problems, the solution ... it's the death of football."

Tebas's post was accompanied by two hashtags, "bad excuse" and "Florentino Perez the saviour, no thanks".

