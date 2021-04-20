Left Menu

Microsoft's new update for Xbox will improve how games are downloaded

American multinational technology company Microsoft, on Tuesday rolled out a new Xbox April dashboard update that will be improving the way games are downloaded by users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

American multinational technology company Microsoft, on Tuesday rolled out a new Xbox April dashboard update that will be improving the way games are downloaded by users. According to The Verge, a new feature will now let Xbox owners suspend games to speed up download speeds. Currently, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S systems throttle game updates and new game downloads if another game is active.

This new suspend option can be coupled with Quick Resume on the Xbox Series X / S to quickly pause a game, download game updates, or download a new game altogether and then resume the suspended game later. It's a much cleaner option than having to manually quit a game or app to ensure download speeds aren't getting throttled.

Alongside this new dashboard option, Microsoft has also finally improved its Xbox mobile app to bring achievements back. The newly designed app launched on Android and iOS back in October, but it was missing achievements functionality and many other features that the mobile app previously included. As per The Verge, monthly leaderboards for achievements have also started to appear for some Xbox mobile app users, and Microsoft says "everyone will see these updates in the app by the end of the month." (ANI)

