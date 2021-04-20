Discord terminates buyout talks with Microsoft - WSJ

Discord terminates buyout talks with Microsoft - WSJReuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 22:53 IST
Messaging platform Discord Inc has ended deal talks with Microsoft Inc and other potential buyers as the company is exploring interests in possible initial public offering down the line, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3edEaoS)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wall Street Journal