EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli said on Wednesday that the league can no longer go ahead after six English clubs withdrew. Asked whether the project could still happen after the exits, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case."

Twelve of Europe's leading soccer clubs announced a breakaway league on Sunday but after 48 hours of intense criticism and political opposition, the six English clubs backed out on Tuesday. Agnelli said he remained convinced that European football needed change and he had no regrets about the way the breakaway attempt was made.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," Agnelli said, stating it would have created the best competition in the world. "But admittedly ... I mean, I don't think that that project is now still up and running," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

