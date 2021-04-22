Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Many companies are adopting cloud computing software solutions for their digital workspaces. In fact, while overall IT spending was expected to drop 8% during 2020, the cloud computing industry expanded significantly. As a result, many experts predict their projected cloud spending levels for 2023 and 2024 will be reached as early as 2022. Of course, much of this spending is driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, causing businesses to prioritize software solutions imperative to digital workplace development. As a business owner, you can drive the digitization of your workplace by embracing cloud software. In this post, we will discuss how companies are adopting cloud computing software in a digital workplace.

Cloud Note Taking & Storage Software

Many companies implement cloud note-taking and storage software for their digital workplaces. These solutions provide digital note-taking capabilities, as well as storage space for documents, images, video, audio, and other data. This way, you can take good notes at a business meeting or other professional gatherings, such as workshops, conferences, or seminars. By storing this data in one easily accessible location, everyone from employees to customers can access necessary data. Additionally, the best storage software solutions also include document scanning. This feature is useful for quickly transferring documents between devices and digitizing physical correspondence. Surely, cloud note-taking and storage software help digitize the workplace.

Accounting/Financial Software

Second, several businesses utilize cloud-based accounting software to collect digital transactions. These platforms allow businesses to quickly send, receive, print and pay various invoices more easily. This way, your business can collect online payments via credit cards, electronic merchant vendors, or e-checks. Additionally, accounting software streamlines many business tax processes. Some solutions even utilize artificial intelligence, which is considered the future of accounting. Moreover, they provide cost-effective manners of managing administrative time and expenses. Absolutely, cloud-based accounting software enables profitability for your digital workplace.

Timesheet Software

Third, cloud-based timesheet software often reduces administration hours in the digital workspace. These solutions streamline and optimize various HR and payroll processes. For example, you can collect and verify employees' timesheets from any device or location. Additionally, many of the best timesheet solutions automate wage calculations for improved time efficiency. Moreover, they export the timesheets to other software (such as payroll) with a single click. Along with real-time attendance viewing, managers can track their teams from wherever they are working. By allowing managers to view who is on shift, and determine if anyone was late, timesheet apps reduce admin time. Certainly, cloud-based timesheet software significantly reduces the administrative needs of your business.

Cloud Collaboration Software

Next, cloud-based collaboration software streamlines and optimizes digital workplace projects. Many of these collaboration software platforms have several capabilities that keep all participants updates throughout meetings and project work sessions. Some of these capabilities include simplicity, multi-functionality, scalability, and integrations with existing technologies. Additionally, cloud collaboration software solutions provide screen sharing, as well as file sharing and editing. Through these features, you can shape innovation and collaboration across your company. This way, feedback and project review processes become faster. More so, teams can complete revisions, new versions, or product pivots in short lead times. Adopting these solutions, you can better team collaboration, which will significantly improve employee satisfaction, morale, and retention. In fact, these tools may even help you bolster stronger communication and better company culture for your business. Definitely, cloud collaboration software increases intra-office productivity in digital workspaces.

Cloud Communication Software

Lastly, many businesses implement cloud-based communication software in their digital workplaces. These software solutions add various communication features such as text notifications, user-to-user chatting, and voice connectivity to your existing business communications. Additionally, developers can implement additional, more advanced functionalities beyond these basic capabilities. For example, they can add various VoIP tools. This way, your business can transmit voice calls seamlessly over the internet, without an extraneous telephone network. These phone services often have lower operational costs than traditional lines. More so. cloud-based voice solutions allow for scaling operations without the need for on-premise equipment. Of course, cloud communication software platforms strengthen relationships within the digital workplace.

Companies adopt a myriad of cloud-based computing software within a digital workspace. For example, cloud note-taking and storage software help digitize the workplace. Second,cloud-based accounting and bookkeeping software enable profitability for your digital workplace. Third, cloud-based timesheet software significantly reduces the administrative needs and time of your business. Next, cloud collaboration software increases intra-office productivity in digital workspaces. Finally, cloud communication software platforms strengthen relationships within the digital workplace. When searching for company cloud-based software for your digital workplace, consider the software platforms described above.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)