Journey to innovations must be shaped by collaboration, public participation; Science will never prosper in silos: PM Modi.

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...
In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...
... ...
As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....
In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days aft...
SC East Bengal on Monday confirmed the signing of former Birmingham City mid-fielder Jacques Maghoma as their sixth foreign recruit. The Congolese, who will turn 33 on Friday, has signed a one-year contract, the club stated in a release.The...
India witnessing decline in daily COVID cases and in its growth rate it has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 per cent Modi....
BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups o...