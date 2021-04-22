Ericsson selected as O2 Slovakia’s partner for commercial 5G rollout

O2 Slovakia has tapped Ericsson as its technology partner for commercial 5G rollout and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) infrastructures, the latter announced on Thursday.

With this deal, Ericsson now has 137 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators across the globe. The contract follows a multi-vendor trial that took place across the O2 Slovakia's 5G pilot networks in Bratislava in late 2020.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as O2 Slovakia's technology partner for its commercial 5G rollout. 5G is a transformative platform that will have a major impact on Slovakia's post-COVID economic revival," said Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson.

Leveraging products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, O2 Slovakia will be able to deliver improved mobile broadband (MBB) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) customer experiences, as well as support new, high-capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) business cases such as consumer TV services.

Ericsson's 5G RAN technologies will also enable the communications service provider to meet its sustainability targets by decreasing power consumption across its networks and contributing to continued decarbonization within the ICT industry and across other sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Igor Toth, CEO, O2 Slovakia, said, Through this contract, we will drive next-generation mobile experiences for our customers meeting the growing demands of data traffic and enabling new services, such as superior connectivity for households with Fixed Wireless Access."

"In addition to rolling out 5G, modernization of the 2G, 3G, 4G network with Ericsson's leading products and solutions, will deliver major benefits in energy efficiency enabling us to build a more sustainable digital future for Slovakia,"Toth added.