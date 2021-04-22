Left Menu

Ericsson selected as O2 Slovakia’s partner for commercial 5G rollout

Leveraging products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, O2 Slovakia will be able to deliver improved mobile broadband (MBB) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) customer experiences, as well as support new, high-capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) business cases such as consumer TV services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bratislava | Updated: 22-04-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 13:52 IST
Ericsson selected as O2 Slovakia’s partner for commercial 5G rollout
Ericsson's 5G RAN technologies will also enable the communications service provider to meet its sustainability targets by decreasing power consumption across its networks and contributing to continued decarbonization within the ICT industry and across other sectors. Image Credit: ANI

O2 Slovakia has tapped Ericsson as its technology partner for commercial 5G rollout and modernization of existing 2G, 3G and 4G radio access network (RAN) infrastructures, the latter announced on Thursday.

With this deal, Ericsson now has 137 commercial 5G agreements and contracts with unique operators across the globe. The contract follows a multi-vendor trial that took place across the O2 Slovakia's 5G pilot networks in Bratislava in late 2020.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as O2 Slovakia's technology partner for its commercial 5G rollout. 5G is a transformative platform that will have a major impact on Slovakia's post-COVID economic revival," said Jenny Lindqvist, Head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson.

Leveraging products and solutions from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio, O2 Slovakia will be able to deliver improved mobile broadband (MBB) and enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) customer experiences, as well as support new, high-capacity Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) business cases such as consumer TV services.

Ericsson's 5G RAN technologies will also enable the communications service provider to meet its sustainability targets by decreasing power consumption across its networks and contributing to continued decarbonization within the ICT industry and across other sectors.

Commenting on the partnership, Igor Toth, CEO, O2 Slovakia, said, Through this contract, we will drive next-generation mobile experiences for our customers meeting the growing demands of data traffic and enabling new services, such as superior connectivity for households with Fixed Wireless Access."

"In addition to rolling out 5G, modernization of the 2G, 3G, 4G network with Ericsson's leading products and solutions, will deliver major benefits in energy efficiency enabling us to build a more sustainable digital future for Slovakia,"Toth added.

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ad giant WPP pledges net zero emissions by 2025

WPP said on Thursday it planned to make the worlds largest advertising company reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating many of the virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic. Announcing on Earth Day w...

Protesters gain access to Man United training ground

A group of Manchester United fans unhappy with the clubs involvement in the abandoned Super League plan gained access to its training ground on Thursday and spoke to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and some members of staff.The protesters carr...

Delhi Police averts crisis, manages to restore oxygen at hospital with over 350 COVID patients

The Delhi Police averted a major crisis after it managed to restore oxygen supply to a hospital here where over 350 COVID patients are undergoing treatment, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, chief engineer of Batra hospital, R...

Russia stages show of force near Ukraine with launch of Crimean exercises

Russia launched major military exercises in Crimea on Thursday under the personal supervision of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as part of a show of force on Ukraines southern border that has prompted intense concern in Kyiv and the West.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021