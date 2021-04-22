Theme of 5th World Intelligence Congress unveiled

The 5th World Intelligence Congress scheduled in Tianjin from May 20 to 23 will be themed ''New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern,'' according to the organizing committee of the event.

The event will provide opportunities for the participants to share their expertise and seek win-win cooperation to jointly promote the sound development of new-generation artificial intelligence for the benefit of global people.

It reportedly will consist of 18 summit meetings plus 12 theme forums. Revolving around AI, intelligent manufacturing, digital economy, and smart cities, the summit meetings and forums will focus on a series of hot topics such as those on the prospect of the intelligent technology industry, application and sharing of intelligent technologies, and cooperation in related fields. Below are five highlights: A first highlight is several summit meetings in line with national development strategies, including the China AI Innovation and Development Summit cum Ranking Unveiling to be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China; the International Summit on Digital Economy and New Development Pattern to be held in collaboration with China Association for Science and Technology; the Summit on Urban Energy Revolution to be held in collaboration with the National Energy Administration; the Summit on Industrial Internet: Internet of Vehicles for Coordinated and Innovative Industrial, Urban and Cultural Development to be held in collaboration with China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The second highlight is the participation of more ministries and commissions under the State Council. The summit meetings to be held by the ministries and commissions will account for 60% of the total. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Health Commission, and China Association for Science and Technology will hold forums on industrial Internet, machine tools, intelligent agriculture, intelligent health, and medical services, and intelligent civil aviation services, aiming to promote application and sharing of new technologies in different fields.

The third highlight is the cutting-edge academic achievements. Several top-class Chinese universities including Peking University, Nankai University, and Tianjin University will hold four summit meetings revolving around the digital economy and AI, AI, and Education, and other themes. The Summit on Digital Economy and AI Education to be held by Peking University will gather a host of big names from the domestic and international academic circles, including Edmund Phelps, the winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Economics, and John Edward Hopcroft, co-winner of the 1986 A.M. Turing Award.

The fourth highlight is more participants from overseas. China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city and the Ministry of National Development of Singapore will jointly hold the Summit on New Economy and Building of Smart Cities; the China-Japan Forum on Development of Smart Health and Medical Services will gather 50 Japanese enterprises and is expected to help expand China-Japan exchanges and cooperation. Besides, guests and enterprise representatives from 13 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland will participate.

The fifth highlight is more substantial results. A total of 16 achievements including the ''2021 Report on Development of China's Digital Economy'' and the ''List of High Performers in Competitiveness in Digital Finance in China'' will be released.

Apart from that, 12 theme forums will be held in collaboration with China Unicom, China Mobile, China Hualu Group, Qihoo 360, JD.com, and other organizations. The participants will brainstorm strategies for Tianjin to develop into a frontrunner in AI development.

