Left Menu

Theme of 5th World Intelligence Congress unveiled

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Health Commission, and China Association for Science and Technology will hold forums on industrial Internet, machine tools, intelligent agriculture, intelligent health, and medical services, and intelligent civil aviation services, aiming to promote application and sharing of new technologies in different fields. The third highlight is the cutting-edge academic achievements.

PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:01 IST
Theme of 5th World Intelligence Congress unveiled
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ODNI_NIC)

The 5th World Intelligence Congress scheduled in Tianjin from May 20 to 23 will be themed ''New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern,'' according to the organizing committee of the event.

The event will provide opportunities for the participants to share their expertise and seek win-win cooperation to jointly promote the sound development of new-generation artificial intelligence for the benefit of global people.

It reportedly will consist of 18 summit meetings plus 12 theme forums. Revolving around AI, intelligent manufacturing, digital economy, and smart cities, the summit meetings and forums will focus on a series of hot topics such as those on the prospect of the intelligent technology industry, application and sharing of intelligent technologies, and cooperation in related fields. Below are five highlights: A first highlight is several summit meetings in line with national development strategies, including the China AI Innovation and Development Summit cum Ranking Unveiling to be held in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China; the International Summit on Digital Economy and New Development Pattern to be held in collaboration with China Association for Science and Technology; the Summit on Urban Energy Revolution to be held in collaboration with the National Energy Administration; the Summit on Industrial Internet: Internet of Vehicles for Coordinated and Innovative Industrial, Urban and Cultural Development to be held in collaboration with China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

The second highlight is the participation of more ministries and commissions under the State Council. The summit meetings to be held by the ministries and commissions will account for 60% of the total. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, National Health Commission, and China Association for Science and Technology will hold forums on industrial Internet, machine tools, intelligent agriculture, intelligent health, and medical services, and intelligent civil aviation services, aiming to promote application and sharing of new technologies in different fields.

The third highlight is the cutting-edge academic achievements. Several top-class Chinese universities including Peking University, Nankai University, and Tianjin University will hold four summit meetings revolving around the digital economy and AI, AI, and Education, and other themes. The Summit on Digital Economy and AI Education to be held by Peking University will gather a host of big names from the domestic and international academic circles, including Edmund Phelps, the winner of the 2006 Nobel Prize in Economics, and John Edward Hopcroft, co-winner of the 1986 A.M. Turing Award.

The fourth highlight is more participants from overseas. China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city and the Ministry of National Development of Singapore will jointly hold the Summit on New Economy and Building of Smart Cities; the China-Japan Forum on Development of Smart Health and Medical Services will gather 50 Japanese enterprises and is expected to help expand China-Japan exchanges and cooperation. Besides, guests and enterprise representatives from 13 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland will participate.

The fifth highlight is more substantial results. A total of 16 achievements including the ''2021 Report on Development of China's Digital Economy'' and the ''List of High Performers in Competitiveness in Digital Finance in China'' will be released.

Apart from that, 12 theme forums will be held in collaboration with China Unicom, China Mobile, China Hualu Group, Qihoo 360, JD.com, and other organizations. The participants will brainstorm strategies for Tianjin to develop into a frontrunner in AI development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Ad giant WPP pledges net zero emissions by 2025

WPP said on Thursday it planned to make the worlds largest advertising company reach net zero carbon emissions by 2025 by incorporating many of the virtual production solutions it has developed during the pandemic. Announcing on Earth Day w...

Protesters gain access to Man United training ground

A group of Manchester United fans unhappy with the clubs involvement in the abandoned Super League plan gained access to its training ground on Thursday and spoke to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and some members of staff.The protesters carr...

Delhi Police averts crisis, manages to restore oxygen at hospital with over 350 COVID patients

The Delhi Police averted a major crisis after it managed to restore oxygen supply to a hospital here where over 350 COVID patients are undergoing treatment, officials said on Thursday. On Wednesday night, chief engineer of Batra hospital, R...

Russia stages show of force near Ukraine with launch of Crimean exercises

Russia launched major military exercises in Crimea on Thursday under the personal supervision of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as part of a show of force on Ukraines southern border that has prompted intense concern in Kyiv and the West.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021