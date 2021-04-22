Left Menu

Tesla cars can drive with no one in driver's seat - Consumer Reports

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the driver's seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the driver's seat was empty.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:31 IST
Tesla cars can drive with no one in driver's seat - Consumer Reports
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Influential U.S. magazine Consumer Reports said on Thursday its engineers were able to operate a Tesla Inc vehicle without anyone in the driver's seat, but the system failed to send out a warning or indicate that the driver's seat was empty. The engineers tested Tesla Model Y this week as investigators probe an accident where two men died after their Tesla Model S, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston.

Over several trips across half-mile closed test track, the Model Y automatically steered along painted lane lines, the magazine said. "In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn't tell if there was a driver there at all," said Jake Fisher, senior director of Consumer Reports' auto testing.

"Tesla is falling behind other automakers like GM and Ford that, on models with advanced driver assist systems, use technology to make sure the driver is looking at the road." Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report also comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following recent accidents and as it is preparing to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers. Tesla's Autopilot is a driver assistance system that handles some driving tasks and allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel at times, but Tesla says its features "require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi sees record 306 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate over 36 per cent

Delhi logged a record 306 COVID-19 deaths and 26,169 cases with a positivity rate of 36.24 per cent, highest since the pandemic began a year ago, on Thursday even as the city hospitals grappled with depleting oxygen supply for the third con...

Kerala sees highest one-day surge of about 27 k cases; Govt to hold talks with vaccine makers

With Keralas COVID-19 graph witnessing the highest single day surge of nearly 27,000 cases on Thursday, the state government has decided to hold discussions with the manufacturers to procure vaccines.We have sought more vaccines from the Ce...

UK declares China's crackdown on Uyghurs as 'genocide'

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have unanimously declared Chinas ongoing crackdown in Xinjiang a genocide, joining the United States, Canada and the Netherlands in condemning Beijings actions against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in t...

Petition in SC seeks direction to form high-powered committee in states to monitor distribution policy of medical equipment

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to form a high-powered committee in every state to monitor the distribution policy of medical equipment. The plea said the high-powered committee formed in the state should also mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021