Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G visits Geekbench with Dimensity 700 SoC

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 14:56 IST
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G visits Geekbench with Dimensity 700 SoC
Image Credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer / Voice

Samsung's upcoming cheap 5G smartphone - the Galaxy A22 - has been spotted on Geekbench, just a day after its renders surfaced online.

The Galaxy A22 5G - carrying the model number SM-A226B - is powered by the MediaTek Dimensitty 700 SoC, the same chipset powering the newly-launched Realme 8 5G. The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM while the handset runs on Android 11.

As for its Geekbench score, the Galaxy A22 5G has scored 562 points in the single-core test and 1,765 points in the multi-core test.

Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications (expected)

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a quad-camera array, comprising a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, the device is said to feature a 13MP snapper.

Further, as per the renders shared by OnLeaks, the device sports a waterdrop notch display while the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. At the back, there is a square-shaped triple camera module while the bottom edge houses a USB-C Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to arrive in four color options and maybe price around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of the device.

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 (provisional) against US dollar.

Rupee falls 7 paise to close at 75.01 provisional against US dollar....

Boniek says Euro 2020 games moved to Seville, St. Petersburg

Polands group games at the European Championship have been moved to Seville and St. Petersburg, the president of the countrys soccer federation said Friday.The post from Zbigniew Bonieks official Twitter account came while he was attending ...

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45; Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35.

Sensex ends 202.22 pts lower at 47,878.45 Nifty declines 64.80 pts to 14,341.35....

Thousands mourn Chad's Deby, rebels say their command hit by air strike

Thousands of people gathered in the main square in Chads capital NDjamena on Friday for the funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.Mourners include...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021