Samsung Galaxy A22 5G visits Geekbench with Dimensity 700 SoC

Samsung's upcoming cheap 5G smartphone - the Galaxy A22 - has been spotted on Geekbench, just a day after its renders surfaced online.

The Galaxy A22 5G - carrying the model number SM-A226B - is powered by the MediaTek Dimensitty 700 SoC, the same chipset powering the newly-launched Realme 8 5G. The processor is paired with 6GB of RAM while the handset runs on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (SM-A226B) Spotted on Geekbench.MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoCAndroid 116GB RAM pic.twitter.com/3QWdJ44bj1 — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) April 23, 2021

As for its Geekbench score, the Galaxy A22 5G has scored 562 points in the single-core test and 1,765 points in the multi-core test.

Galaxy A22 5G: Specifications (expected)

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display and a quad-camera array, comprising a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors. For selfies, the device is said to feature a 13MP snapper.

Further, as per the renders shared by OnLeaks, the device sports a waterdrop notch display while the fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side. At the back, there is a square-shaped triple camera module while the bottom edge houses a USB-C Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy A22 5G is expected to arrive in four color options and maybe price around USD200 (approx. Rs 15,000).

As of this writing, there is no official word regarding the launch and availability of the device.