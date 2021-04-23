American gymnast Simone Biles ends partnership with Nike, to join Gap's Athleta - WSJ

American gymnast Simone Biles ends partnership with Nike, to join Gap's Athleta - WSJReuters | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:35 IST
Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles is leaving Nike Inc's roster of athletes to join a new apparel partnership with Gap Inc's Athleta brand, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Athleta has pledged to support Biles' post-Olympics gymnastics tour that she is planning to mount herself, rather than the usual tour backed by governing body USA Gymnastics, she told the Journal in an interview https://www.wsj.com/articles/simone-biles-gymnastics-nike-athleta-11619140549?mod=latest_headlines. Nike, Gap and Biles did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in world championship history, had previously said she would retire after the Tokyo Olympics this year, but hinted at reconsidering according https://www.barrons.com/articles/nxp-semiconductors-acquisition-makes-sense-samsung-51618937427 to French media.
