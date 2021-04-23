Left Menu

Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says

Facial recognition should be banned in Europe because of its "deep and non-democratic intrusion" into people's private lives, EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said on Friday. The comments come two days after the European Commission proposed draft rules that would allow facial recognition to be used to search for missing children or criminals and in cases of terrorist attacks.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 17:01 IST
Facial recognition should be banned, EU privacy watchdog says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr/ mikemacmarketing

Facial recognition should be banned in Europe because of its "deep and non-democratic intrusion" into people's private lives, EU privacy watchdog the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) said on Friday.

The comments come two days after the European Commission proposed draft rules that would allow facial recognition to be used to search for missing children or criminals and in cases of terrorist attacks. The draft rules, which need to be thrashed out with EU countries and the European Parliament, are an attempt by the Commission to set global rules for artificial intelligence, a technology dominated by China and the United States.

The privacy watchdog said it regretted that the Commission had not heeded its earlier call to ban facial recognition in public spaces. "A stricter approach is necessary given that remote biometric identification, where AI may contribute to unprecedented developments, presents extremely high risks of deep and non-democratic intrusion into individuals' private lives," it said in a statement.

"The EDPS will focus in particular on setting precise boundaries for those tools and systems which may present risks for the fundamental rights to data protection and privacy." The Commission's proposals have drawn criticism from civil rights groups, concerned about loopholes that may allow authoritarian governments to abuse AI to clamp down on people's rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Nestle apologizes for wrong depiction of Keibul Lamjao National Park on KitKat packaging

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday apologized for wrongly depicting Manipurs Keibul Lamjao National Park location in Meghalaya on the packaging of its KitKat chocolate after objection by authorities from the state government. The packaging o...

Karnataka CM urges PM to supply 1,471 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday urged the Centre to supply 1,471 tonnes of oxygen and two lakh doses of Remdesivir.The CM made this request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the PMs video...

Even a single vaccine dose cuts COVID-19 infection rate, new UK study finds

A single dose of either the OxfordAstraZeneca or PfizerBioNTech vaccines, currently being administered in the UK, cut the rate of coronavirus infections by around 65 per cent, according to a new UK study on Friday.A combination of two studi...

UK says French fisherman protests over licensing unjustified

Protests by French fisherman over perceived delays in the issuance of licences to fish in British waters were unjustified, British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said on Friday.We have issued licences to all vessels that have met t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021