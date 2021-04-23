Left Menu

Oppo to launch new budget 5G smartphone in India next week

In an official teaser, the company confirmed that the Oppo A53s will arrive on April 27th at 12 PM and will go on sale via Flipkart. A dedicated microsite for the phone has already gone live on Flipkart along with a 'notify me' button.

In terms of optics, the Oppo A53s will likely come with a triple camera setup including a 13MP primary sensor, assisted a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there could be an 8MP selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch.

Oppo will be launching a new affordable 5G smartphone in India next week. Dubbed Oppo A53s 5G, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and will be priced under Rs 15,000.

Further, the teaser poster also confirms the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a vertically aligned triple camera module at the back of the phone.

Oppo A53s 5G: Specifications (expected)

The teaser image suggests that the Oppo A53s could be a rebranded version of the Oppo A55 5G which debuted in China earlier this year. The latter features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with 1600 x 720-pixels resolution and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot.

The device may draw power from a 5,000mAh battery with support for a USB Type-C fast charging. The Oppo A53s will boot Android 11 with ColorOS custom skin on top.

